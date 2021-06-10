Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.60% of 1Life Healthcare worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

