Bellevue Group AG Buys 140,293 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.37% of Phreesia worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Phreesia by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Phreesia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

