Bellevue Group AG Buys 218,498 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,498 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.57% of Berkeley Lights worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $6,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

