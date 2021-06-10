Bellevue Group AG Buys 24,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.13. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $403,910. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

