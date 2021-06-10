Bellevue Group AG Buys 3,953 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

