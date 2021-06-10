Bellevue Group AG Buys 53,800 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.09% of Zai Lab worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $171.34 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,418 shares of company stock worth $46,637,183 over the last three months.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

