Bellevue Group AG Buys New Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.13% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $15,474,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

