Bellevue Group AG Cuts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of BeiGene worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $347.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,176. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.