Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,640 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.41% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

