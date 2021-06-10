Bellevue Group AG Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

MRTX stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

