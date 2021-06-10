Bellevue Group AG Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.56% of Outset Medical worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

