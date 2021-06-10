Bellevue Group AG Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $448.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.57 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.