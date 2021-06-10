Bellevue Group AG Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.01% of Eargo worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 in the last 90 days.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

