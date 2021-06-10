Bellevue Group AG Has $3.62 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of LH stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.53. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

