Bellevue Group AG Has $37.60 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after buying an additional 134,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

