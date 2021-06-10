Bellevue Group AG Has $6.76 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

