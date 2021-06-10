Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.69% of TransMedics Group worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $830,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,844 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $730.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.97. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

