Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.52% of Nevro worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.90.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

