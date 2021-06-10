Bellevue Group AG Invests $1.44 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.