Bellevue Group AG Invests $1.46 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.