Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.19% of Amedisys worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $259.66 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

