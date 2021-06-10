Bellevue Group AG Purchases 23,140 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

EXAS stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.