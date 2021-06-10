Bellevue Group AG Purchases 23,500 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

