Bellevue Group AG Purchases 25,857 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $372.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

