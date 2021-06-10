Bellevue Group AG Purchases 926,279 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of American Well worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWL stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

