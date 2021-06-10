Bellevue Group AG Purchases New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $490,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.