Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 1,508,320 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.84% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

