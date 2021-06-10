Bellevue Group AG Raises Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of Vocera Communications worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -171.13 and a beta of 0.12. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,720 shares of company stock worth $3,039,164. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

