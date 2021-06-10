Bellevue Group AG Raises Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech stock opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

