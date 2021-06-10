Bellevue Group AG Raises Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

