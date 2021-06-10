Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

