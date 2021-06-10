Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock worth $5,282,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $157.08 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

