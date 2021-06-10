Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,971 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of iRhythm Technologies worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

IRTC stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

