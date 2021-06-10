Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.