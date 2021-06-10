Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NILRF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Nilar International has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
About Nilar International
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Nilar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.