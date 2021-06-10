Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

BLI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 1,095,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

