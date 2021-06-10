BetProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

