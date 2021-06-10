Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Reaches $0.73

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $8.10 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

