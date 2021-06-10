BidiPass One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,093.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $203,388.86 and $12,093.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

