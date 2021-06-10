Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 15,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,245,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

BGFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $585,588.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,694 shares of company stock worth $3,895,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

