BIKI (BIKI) Reaches Market Cap of $10.91 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BIKI has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

