BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,081.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00017146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $12,081.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $814.82 or 0.02260596 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

