Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.42. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 146,510 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.