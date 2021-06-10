BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.73

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 230142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

