Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.89.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $422.22. 73,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,728. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.