Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $426.45 and last traded at $425.06. 65,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,497,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.94.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.89.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

