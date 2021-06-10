Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $426.45 and last traded at $425.06. 65,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,497,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.94.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.89.
In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
