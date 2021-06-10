BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 307,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

