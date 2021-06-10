BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $407,323.94 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,658.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 307,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

