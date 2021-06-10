BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 938,931 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

