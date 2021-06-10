BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 2,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,570. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.